WATERTOWN — The long process of filling a dozen vacancies in the city’s police department began when a civil service exam was given last September.
During a budget session Monday night, Police Chief Charles P. Donoghue said those positions remain unfilled.
But he’s optimistic that all 12 positions will finally be filled by this time next year, he said.
With 72 total positions budgeted, 60 are now filled, he said.
The department could finally be at full staff as it starts a police academy this fall and hopes to land an officer transferring from another law enforcement agency, he said.
“With any luck, we’ll fill the vacancies,” Chief Donoghue said.
Recently, a recruiting team was formed that gives out business cards for people who might be interested in police work and take a civil service exam this fall.
In the past, department hasn’t had to hold the exams in consecutive years, but “we’re burning through the list” from last year, he said.
“This may be a continuing game of playing catch up,” the chief said.
Getting to full staff will mean not losing recruits to the state police or other agencies or when recruits decide during training that police work is just not for them, he said.
Two retirements are expected next summer.
Last year, the department added five positions, but were never able to fill them.
Chief Donoghue said he thinks the driving factor behind the shortage of Watertown officers is public opinion of the job.
New recruits must attend a 26-week police academy followed by 14 weeks of field training to become an officer certified by the state Division of Criminal Justice, Bureau for Municipal Police.
The department still has about 76 potential officers still in the process of going through background checks and agility tests from last year’s exam.
Until the department gets to full staff, officers are going through long hours that result in some burnout, caused by caseload and working overtime, the chief said.
The shortages also cause long delays in police response to calls.
In non-priority situations, lots of times people have to wait hours before an officer can go to a call. It sometimes means having to reschedule them for the next day if the caller has an appointment of their own or has to go to work, he said.
Monday’s three-hour budget talks also included going through the fire department’s budget.
Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman is requesting $95,000 for 12 complete sets of new firefighter gear, noting that inflation is causing that kind of equipment to increase in costs.
The fire chief also requests $25,000 to purchase an inflatable rescue boat that would replace one that’s 20 years old.
He also told council members that some battery-powered fire emergency hyrdraulic tools aren’t working out well. He’s dealing with the vendor to correct the problem.
The battery-powered tools replaced equipment that was on the department’s rescue truck, which was sold for $25,900.
Council members will meet again from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday for the final budget session. They will decide what to do with the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding and how to pay for the new Flynn pool at North Elementary School.
