WATERTOWN — City police responded Sunday morning to an Arsenal Street apartment and found components of a suspected methamphetamine lab.
At 9 a.m. on Sunday, city police responded to a call at 445 Arsenal St. Within the hour, Jefferson County Drug Task Force officers were on scene in Hazmat suits, bringing barrels out of the upstairs apartment.
“Upon arrival, we saw what appeared to be components of a meth lab,” said drug task force director Jerry Golden.
State police were called in to collect evidence and make the apartment safe again.
Mr. Golden said there were three adults involved in the case, two men and one woman. He said police were initially called out for a medical emergency for one of the men in the apartment, who was transported to Samaritan Medical Center. His status was not available.
The investigation is ongoing.
