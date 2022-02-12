Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow and windy conditions this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.