Watertown police cruiser on May 29, 2021 in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — City police have the 300 Block of North California Avenue closed as a person is barricaded inside a house in the area.

City police have been working at the scene for roughly 10 hours since they were called to the house at around 10:40 p.m. on Friday.

This story will be updated when more details are available.

