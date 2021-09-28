WATERTOWN — A woman who suffered a gunshot wound last week during a domestic incident on East Main Street has died, with her death being ruled a suicide.
City police officers were dispatched to 221 E. Main St. for a domestic incident on Sept. 21. When they got to the scene and stepped out of their patrol cars, they heard a single gunshot. Kimberly A. Nolan, 32, who lived at the home, was found on the porch with a gunshot wound to her head.
Ms. Nolan was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she was pronounced dead two days later. On Saturday, an autopsy conducted by the Onondaga Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Ms. Nolan’s death a suicide.
