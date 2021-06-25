WATERTOWN — City police are investigating an apparent bomb threat at Planet Fitness in the Stateway Plaza on Friday.
City police responded to the plaza at around 11:45 p.m. on Western Boulevard off Arsenal Street, coming after some sort of phone call came in that said there was a bomb at Planet Fitness.
The gym, as well as the nearby businesses Ollie’s and Thrifty Shopper, were evacuated. City police are still investigating and awaiting the arrival of Fort Drum’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team.
