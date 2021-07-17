WATERTOWN — City police are investigating a shots-fired incident near Central Street that happened Saturday night.
Shortly after midnight, city police responded to the area of 100 Central St. for the alleged shooting. It appears it could be that only one shot was fired, and no one was struck or injured.
It does not appear to be random either as city police believe the suspect and the victim know each other. They were attempting to locate the suspect as of Saturday morning.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
