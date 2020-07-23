WATERTOWN — City police are investigating a robbery complaint in which several men allegedly forced entry into an apartment and assaulted the sole resident inside.
At about 12:13 a.m. on Thursday, officers began investigating the strong-armed robbery complaint inside an apartment at 1136 State St.
Police say several males made forced-entry into an apartment and assaulted the only person who lives there. The case is still under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the police department at 315-782-2233.
