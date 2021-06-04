WATERTOWN — City police are investigating the deaths of two people at a hair salon on Mill Street.
Officers were dispatched to Cutting Image Salon at about 11:27 p.m. Thursday, coming after a 50-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were found unresponsive in the salon. By the time police responded, they were both dead at the scene.
City police say they have found no evidence that a weapon was used. An investigation is ongoing.
