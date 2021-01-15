WATERTOWN — A vehicle fled the scene Thursday on Arsenal Street after striking a car with two adults and a baby inside, according to city police.
At about 2 p.m., city police responded to the 200 block of Arsenal Street for a reported hit-and-run crash.
According to police, a 51-year-old woman was driving a Red 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage when she began to stop at the Sherman and Arsenal streets intersection. She was struck from behind by what appeared to be a black vehicle, driven by a person who fled the scene down Sherman Street. Witnesses thought it was a smaller Ford or Toyota, which may have had damage to the front, driver’s side.
The 51-year-old complained of pain in her knee, and a 17-year-old woman complained of pain in her neck area. There was a child who was born in August that was evaluated on the scene, but there appeared to be no injuries.
According to a police report, the two adults went to Samaritan Medical Center on their own for treatment.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
