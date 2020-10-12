WATERTOWN — City police are still investigating a Sunday afternoon accident where a vehicle struck a house on Lansing Street.
Detective Sgt. Joe Giaquinto said an SUV struck the house at 715 Lansing St., at about 12:15 p.m., damaging the home’s natural gas meter. The car then drove off before emergency crews arrived.
He said police believe they’ve located the vehicle involved in the accident, a dark green Cadillac SUV, and are looking to interview a person of interest in the case.
“We’ve got a good direction to go on it,” Detective Sgt. Giaquinto said.
He said National Grid was able to repair the meter, but could not confirm if the home was damaged any further.
Police are still gathering more information about this case and are requesting that anyone with more information about the accident call the city police department at 315-782-2233.
