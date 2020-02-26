WATERTOWN — City police are investigating a vehicle shooting that occurred Wednesday morning at the Sunoco Gas Station on State Street.
Det. Lt. Joseph Donoghue Sr. told the Times a vehicle shooting occurred at 610 State St. sometime around 1:17 a.m. He said it appears a black male suspect was standing in the parking lot when he fired at least one shot at a vehicle as it was leaving the gas station. The suspect is then believed to have gotten into a red SUV and left on State Street heading west. The vehicle that was fired at had fled to a residence and its driver is now cooperating with police.
Mr. Donoghue said no weapon has been recovered and there were no injuries reported to police. The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 315-782-2233.
