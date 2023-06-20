WATERTOWN — Some law enforcement agencies in Jefferson County are getting a grant from New York state focused on cutting down on violent gun crimes.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced on Tuesday that the four agencies in Jefferson County are receiving $507,948 in pooled grant money. The Watertown City Police Department will get $150,000, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office will get $223,033, the county sheriff’s office will get $34,117 and the county probation department will get $100,798.
The money comes from the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination program, a decade-old program that provides targeted funding to local agencies to pay for equipment, staff, overtime and training for local law enforcement focused on handling and preventing gun-involved crimes.
According to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, Jefferson County reported 256.4 violent crimes per 100,000 people in 2020, compared to a non-New York City state average of 204.7 per 100,000.
The program trains member departments like the city police in tactics that include focusing on top gun violence offenders in their communities, the areas of their jurisdictions that face the highest rates of gun violence, and to pool efforts with other local law enforcement agencies and community groups.
“Addressing gun violence takes a comprehensive, multifaceted approach, but support for our local law enforcement partners on the front lines of this fight is paramount,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement. “I am proud to provide our current partners with significant increases in funding and extend the GIVE initiative to additional communities so they can implement evidence-based strategies and have the resources they need to get guns off our streets and drive down violent crime.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.