City police, Jefferson County get grants to fight gun crimes

WATERTOWN — Some law enforcement agencies in Jefferson County are getting a grant from New York state focused on cutting down on violent gun crimes.

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced on Tuesday that the four agencies in Jefferson County are receiving $507,948 in pooled grant money. The Watertown City Police Department will get $150,000, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office will get $223,033, the county sheriff’s office will get $34,117 and the county probation department will get $100,798.

