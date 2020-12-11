WATERTOWN — A beloved K-9 crime-fighter will go on his last police call next week before retiring his badge.
Though it’s a loss for his handler, city police Officer Michael S. Maney, a group of residents have stepped up and donated thousands of dollars to help the officer find his new job partner.
Nico, a 9-year-old German Shepherd with the Watertown Police Department for about eight years, has been involved in hundreds of drug busts and other police calls during his career. His last official day on the job will be Thursday.
Officer Maney says Nico has been the perfect partner.
“I know that this is said a lot, but Nico is amazing,” Officer Maney said. “He’s very unique. People see that when they meet him.”
He’s particularly proud of Nico’s nose for crime-fighting, specifically sniffing out drugs during investigations.
But he’s also been a good ambassador for the police department, his partner said.
Many times, Nico helped comfort abused children who were going through the roughest times of their young lives.
Officer Maney’s wife, Christina, a former Jefferson County assistant district attorney, thought the visits would help the children.
“Do you want to meet a dog?” she asked them, he remembered.
It’s Nico’s personality, he said, describing him as an active, hardworking, social and intelligent dog who received lots of training over the years so he could do his job.
Nico excelled in drug detection, working often with the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force. He also was certified in other areas of training such as patrol tracking, building searches, handler protection and criminal apprehension.
But it was one case that showed how the K-9 police dog would make sure he got his man. Several years ago, Nico apprehended a man who exposed himself to people in Thompson Park.
Officer Maney recalled how when he and another officer got to the park, the man took off into the woods. As soon he got out of the patrol vehicle, Nico started tracking the man and ran after him. By the time the officers got to them, Nico had caught the man using a “bark and hold” technique, he said. The man stood in the woods, unable to move because Nico had cornered him. The man was charged with public lewdness and obstructing governmental administration.
“I was so proud of him,” officer Maney said, adding that Nico that day went way beyond the kind of training the dog received to help with drug investigations.
Afterward, Nico’s partner rewarded him with a well-deserved ice cream from McDonald’s, a treat the German Shepherd received whenever he did a good job.
But now Nico’s police career is coming to the end.
He will continue to live with the Maneys and a buddy, a beagle-bulldog mix named Bailey, to enjoy his life in retirement, the officer said.
But Officer Maney will be getting a new partner. He’ll be going to Shallow Creek Kennels in northwestern Pennsylvania to join his new partner with six weeks of training before that K-9 joins the police department.
A group of area residents have donated $7,000 to help defray the costs of the training for the new dog.
In the past five years, the group has raised $20,000 to pay for body armor protection for K-9 units for city police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and state police, organizer Joseph Wargo, a North Pole volunteer firefighter, said.
This year, the group decided to provide funding for a new police K-9 after hearing that Nico was retiring.
Dexter-area high school senior Gianna Wood and Sackets Harbor senior Bryce Zeltwinger got involved in the fundraising efforts.
Soon, the new K-9 will join Officer Maney on the streets of Watertown and do what Nico has done for the past eight years.
Officer Maney’s wife is as much of an animal lover as he.
Mrs. Maney, who started the county Animal Cruelty Task Force several years ago, plans to celebrate Nico’s retirement when he gets home from his last day on the job.
He’ll get “an awesome dinner,” and her friends are planning a retirement party for him, she said. Nico and Officer Maney have been constant companions, so there will be an initial adjustment for Nico to be at home without him.
“Nico is my baby boy,” she said.
Nico will be spoiled with new toys and snuggles as he starts his days in retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.