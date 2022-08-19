WATERTOWN — A man was cited after the tractor-trailer he was driving Friday morning crashed into a few signs on Public Square and then allegedly drove away.
Live stream footage by Jake Johnson Properties shows a tractor-trailer traveling through Public Square at around 4:30 a.m. when it left the roadway, struck a few signs, reversed and then drove away out of frame.
Watertown police were able to locate the tractor-trailer shortly after the incident at Pitt Ohio Express LLC, formerly Teal’s Express, on County Route 51 in the town of Pamelia.
The driver of the semi was identified as Brian A. Loranger, 47. He alleged to police that the crash was a result of him not paying attention. There were no signs of impairment, police say.
Police cited Mr. Loranger with leaving the scene of a property damage accident. The damage consisted of a few signs and to the front-end of the tractor-trailer.
Mr. Loranger was issued a ticket returnable to City Court.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.