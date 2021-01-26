WATERTOWN — The city is seeking input from the public on its efforts on police reform.
The city has set two meetings in February. The city has scheduled virtual listening sessions for the public on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17. The links for the meetings will be released at a future date.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has required communities to put together a Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan through an executive order.
The city must have the plan in place by April 1. The city hopes to have a draft plan completed by March 1.
The plan must answer a series of questions on what the police reform plan should include.
The city has provided the list of questions on its website www.watertown-ny.gov under press releases. If the public has any other questions about police reform, they can email the city at policereform@watertown-ny.gov.
