WATERTOWN — The 100 block of South Meadow Street has re-opened after being closed for about five hours overnight as police negotiated with a reportedly armed man who refused to leave a residence following a domestic incident.
Det. Lt. Joseph Donoghue said police were called to 116 S. Meadow St. at about 3:20 a.m. for a reported domestic dispute. He said the woman who lives there and her children were able to safely exit the premises, but a man, who did not live there, refused to come out. Instead, the man broke an upstairs window at the residence and began hurling debris from the window onto the front lawn.
Lt. Donoghue said the man displayed what appeared to be a weapon, prompting police to also evacuate some nearby homes. He said there was also a mention made of the house being set on fire, although he declined to specify the nature of that possible threat.
“There was a great concern, which is why we shut the street down and tried to move some of the people in houses who might have been affected by this,” he said.
The weapon was later determined to be a pellet gun and no one was injured. The lieutenant said police had intermittent communication with the man during the incident.
Lt. Donoghue said the man, whom he did not identify, was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for an evaluation. He said criminal charges, including for criminal mischief due to the damage to the apartment and property inside, are likely pending.
“The house is trashed,” he said.
The lieutenant said the man has other criminal charges pending unrelated to Thursday’s incident.
