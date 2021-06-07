WATERTOWN — City police say they aren’t planning to release more information on the two people found dead in a Mill Street hair salon last week.
At about 11:27 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to Cutting Image Salon, after a 50-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were found unresponsive in the salon. Once police arrived, both people had died on-scene. Police said they found no evidence a weapon was used at the time.
On Monday, Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said police have notified the families, but by their request will not be releasing the names of the deceased at this time.
Detective Lt. Donoghue said he’s aware of a rumors spreading about the nature of the deaths, and said all possibilities including drug use will be considered in the police investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.