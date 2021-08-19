WATERTOWN — City police are attempting to locate a man who allegedly set fire to an apartment unit along William Street on Thursday morning.
Shortly after 11 a.m., city police and fire responded to 121 William St., just off State Street, to the apartment building. City police say it appears a man started a fire inside one of the units and then fled the scene. They were attempting to locate him as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
City fire officials said they responded to the apartment unit and found the fire to be already extinguished and contained to a couch.
City police are continuing an investigation and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.
