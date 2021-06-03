WATERTOWN — City police are asking the public’s assistance in locating Bryan C. Lindsey, 29, Watertown.
Mr. Lindsey left his residence on May 31 at around 3:10 p.m., driving a Red 2015 Toyota Camry with a New York license plate number of KLY3564. He was last seen in the Baldwinsville area, and he has medical conditions that require medication.
Mr. Lindsey is a white male with brown hair. He is roughly 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with white and red stripes, blue jeans and dark sneakers. Members of the public are asked to contact city police at (315) 782-2233 if they have any knowledge of Mr. Lindsey’s whereabouts.
