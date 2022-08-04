WATERTOWN — The Watertown Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating 68-year-old Peter B. Washer.
Mr. Washer, of Watertown, was last seen Aug. 1 in the city. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was reported to be wearing a white “Life is Good” T-shirt, gray shorts and tan slip-on sneakers.
