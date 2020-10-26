WATERTOWN — City police are requesting the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify a suspect in a burglary that occurred overnight at Johnny D’s Restaurant in the Paddock Arcade on Oct. 14.
In a media release issued Monday, city police said a man, pictured in the photos above, may have knowledge of the burglary, and are requesting anyone who may know the man, or who has more information about the burglary itself, to please call their office at 315-782-2233.
