WATERTOWN — City police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing teenager.
Police say Isabella M. Kneier, a 16-year-old white female, was last seen leaving her residence at 657 Olive St. on Sunday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
WATERTOWN — City police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing teenager.
Police say Isabella M. Kneier, a 16-year-old white female, was last seen leaving her residence at 657 Olive St. on Sunday.
She is known to be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, white sweatpants and bright red shoes, police said.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Watertown police at 315-786-2601.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.