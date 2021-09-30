WATERTOWN — Rafael E. Cabrera-Jones, 25, 24097 St. Rte. 12, was charged by city police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
At around 7:50 p.m. on September 11, Mr. Cabrera-Jones allegedly possessed seven yellow packages with markings consistent with Buprenorphoine and Naloxone, for which he did not have a valid prescription, according to city police.
He was later arrested for the charge on Wednesday and was released with a ticket to appear in city court.
Timothy J. Ritter, 47, LeRay, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
At around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Mr. Ritter allegedly stole a Swagtron electric folding mountain bicycle by breaking its lock off at the Fastrac on State Route 3 in the Town of Watertown.
The bike was worth $1,200 and the lock was worth $20, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested for the charges on Wednesday and issued a ticket to appear in court on October 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.