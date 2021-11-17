WATERTOWN — City police issued another request for help from the public in locating a 20-year-old pregnant woman who went missing in October.
Kayla Blowers was reported missing after she was last seen leaving a residence in the 600 block of Olive Street in the city on Oct. 14. Since then, there appears to have been another sighting of her around Travelodge and Adirondack Efficiencies, but city police have not confirmed that she is safe.
Ms. Blowers is 20 years old, stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has a medium build. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She may have shaved her head since the photo accompanying this story was taken. Ms. Blowers is roughly 30 weeks pregnant. Ms. Blowers also has ties to the Troy area.
Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 315-782-2233.
