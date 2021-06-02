WATERTOWN — City police are cautioning the public after it appears a man was going door-to-door claiming to be from Jefferson Community College collecting prescription drugs for disposal.
The complaint of the reported door-to-door campaign came in on May 19, according to city police. A man was claiming to be from the college as he collected unused prescription drugs, but the department determined that no such program existed.
In light of the scam, city police would like the public to be aware that it is illegal to give prescription medication to other people. Instead, if members of the public would like to dispose of their prescriptions, they can be taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 751 Waterman Drive in the city. Drop-offs cannot contain needles, creams, epi-pens or liquid medications. They can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There will also be a prescription medication collection drive at the Jefferson County Highway Department at 21897 County Rd. 190 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. this Saturday.
