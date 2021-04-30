WATERTOWN — The city and the Watertown Police Benevolent Association have tentatively agreed on a new three-year contract that will give 2.75% salary increases for each of three years.
In a memo, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the two sides concluded negotiations for a successor of the contract that expires June 30.
The City Council is expected to vote Monday night to ratify the contract, effective from July 1 of this year to July 1, 2023.
The 2.75% wage increases would be effective on July 1, July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023.
Under the new contract, employees will be allowed to accumulate up to 240 sick days, compared to the current 180 sick days.
Other changes include an increase in shoe/boot allowance to $200 per year and increase in clothing allowance for plainclothes division to $750 per year.
