WATERTOWN — Public works superintendent Patrick Keenan is waiting until this busy construction season gets wrapped up before retiring.
Keenan, 60, will be leaving the city after more than 37 years later this month or in early October.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
WATERTOWN — Public works superintendent Patrick Keenan is waiting until this busy construction season gets wrapped up before retiring.
Keenan, 60, will be leaving the city after more than 37 years later this month or in early October.
“Just wrapping up the construction season,” he said, adding that he’s been with the city for “37.22 years.”
He and the public works department have been involved in the busiest construction season in decades with numerous major road construction projects going on since spring.
The $3.9 million downtown streetscape and Massey and Coffeen street road projects have been in the works for several years, he said.
“A lot of construction to get done,” he said.
It’s also been difficult to keep them going with a well-publicized concrete shortage. It’s also been a challenging year with new staff coming on board, he said.
While he has just a few more weeks on the job, Keenan decided two years ago that he would retire now. He plans to spend more time with his family, including grandchildren.
Keenan began his career with the city on Sept. 29, 1986 as an engineer technician, went on to be a sewer supervisor before getting promoted as public works superintendent in 2018.
The city is already looking for a new public works superintendent. The job was posted and had an Aug. 25 deadline to apply.
Five candidates applied for the job; three were interviewed this past week, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
He declined to provide information about the three finalists, saying that he would “rather let the process play out.”
The DPW superintendent is a senior -level position responsible for directing the overall operations and strategic direction of the department.
The successful candidate must have either an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in engineering or an associated field with five years or seven years experience, depending on the college degree.
The city also is accepting experience as an assistant public works superintendent or as a maintenance supervisor.
The public works position is the second crucial department head that must be filled. The city also is seeking a city engineer.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.