WATERTOWN — Just days after Juneteenth was declared a national holiday, the city of Watertown marked its first official commemoration of the holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.
In a ceremony outside City Hall held at noon Saturday, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and the organizer of the local Juneteenth celebration Bianca Ellis, together rose the Pan-African flag.
Juneteenth is meant to represent the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, over two months after the end of the Civil War and well over two years since the Emancipation Proclamation freed all enslaved people in America, Union leaders heard word that the last enslaved person had been freed in Galveston, Texas.
Mayor Smith said commemorating the day as a holiday is an important step in remembering the injustices in American history, and moving forward as the country tries to heal its wounds and grow together.
“The most important part of Juneteenth is recognizing the bad parts of our history in this country, and we learn from that and move on,” he said. “But we still have work to do.”
Mayor Smith said he hopes the city of Watertown and the nation at large recognizing Juneteenth as a day of importance will help in that growing process.
Mrs. Ellis said many Americans have been celebrating Juneteenth since 1866, the year after the Civil War ended, and Saturday’s flag raising represents an important milestone in expanding recognition of the event.
Mrs. Ellis said it’s important to remember that Juneteenth also represents the work that Black Americans did to liberate themselves from slavery and secure their rights as citizens.
During the Civil War, Mrs. Ellis said African Americans represented 20% of the Union Army and 25% of the Union Navy during the Civil War, although they only made up 1% of the northern population.
“Contrary to any notion that they simply waited on the Lord for someone else to save them, African Americans have frequently been the conscience of the nation, they have believed in America and our Constitution, often more that America believes in herself,” she said.
African Americans also pushed hard to pass the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution, which banned slavery, gave former enslaved people citizenship and secured the right to vote for African American men respectively, Mrs. Ellis said.
The Pan-African flag, which was officially adopted by the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League in New York City in 1920, has since gone on to represent people of African descent around the world. Mrs. Ellis said that flag represents a people with a heritage that should inspire pride.
“Long before colonialism and enslavement, African people have an amazing history of civilization and advancement,” she said. “When we look at the timeline, archaeologists and historians know this history forms the basis of world history.”
Ultimately, Mrs. Ellis said, Juneteenth represents the end of a long struggle against slavery, fought by the generations of men, women and children who suffered under it.
“It is practice that June 19, our newest federal holiday, represents the end of [slavery], and celebrates the perseverance, the tenacity, the resilience of this great people who truly are America,” she said.
