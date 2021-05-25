WATERTOWN — The city recently learned it was receiving $2.174 million in state money to repave more streets.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the city confirmed on Monday what the funding can be used for from the state Touring Route program. Twelve days ago, the city’s Department of Public Works received a letter from the state Department of Transportation about the $2.174 million.
He described the program as “pretty much like” the state’s annual Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, or CHIPS, which consists of street repaving.
“It’s got a wide latitude of uses,” Mr. Mix said.
Money for communities for the Touring Route program was included in this year’s state budget, he said.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he was glad to hear about the funding because he had hoped that the $22 million that the city is obtaining through the $1.9 million federal COVID relief bill will cover street projects but won’t, so it was welcome news that the city can use the state money for that work.
Public Works Superintendent Patrick Keenan said the state funds could be used to repave Mill, Washington and other major streets and make improvements to traffic signals. The work probably will wait until next year to complete, he said.
Annually, the city puts together a program to repave a series of streets in the city. This year, the city is receiving $713,000 in CHIPS funding, $199,000 in Pave New York money and $129,0000 in Extreme Winter funding.
