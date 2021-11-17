WATERTOWN — The city of Watertown was awarded a $6,978,406 long-term, interest-free loan for two projects at the water pollution control plant.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the loan last week.
Water Superintendent Vicky Murphy said the loan will go toward financing for completed work on an influent screen and grit system and sludge disposal process modifications that soon will be finished at the plant.
A few years ago, the city received a state grant to pay for 25% of the project’s cost, but the city had to finance the remaining 75%.
The loan now will take care of that financing, Ms. Murphy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.