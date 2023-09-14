WATERTOWN — City officials are trying to figure out what to do next after no one applied for the city engineer’s position made vacant by the firing of Michael J. Delaney.
He was fired after being arrested Aug. 4 on an aggravated driving while intoxicated charge in the City Hall parking lot.
The city immediately began a job search for his replacement.
The city engineer job posting had a Sept. 7 deadline, but the city didn’t receive any applicants, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
Human Resources manager Matthew Roy said Thursday that he doesn’t know what the next step will be.
“Ken and I need to get together to see what to do,” Roy said.
Mix doesn’t know why no one applied for the job, although it’s a tough labor market to find workers, he said.
The city’s pay rates might not be competitive or it also could be the result of publicity involving the turmoil surrounding city council with ongoing bickering of its members, he said.
“I don’t know what it is,” Mix said.
The senior-level position reports directly to Mix and is an integral part of the city management team. The city engineer oversees the engineering staff and design and construction of road projects.
The minimum qualifications include a degree in civil engineering or closely related field, and five years of engineering experience, with a minimum of three years experience in a supervisory capacity. The successful candidate must have an engineering license.
The salary range is $87,791 to $110,702 a year.
Delaney, 45, of 724 Ives St., was arrested in the parking lot at City Hall while he was on the job. Police said his blood alcohol content was 0.22%.
He had worked as the city engineer for about four years.
