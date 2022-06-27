Watertown receives funds to add to Black River Trail
WATERTOWN — The city of Watertown has received $1,663,764 from the state to construct sidewalks and multi-use trails on the western section of the Black River Trail.
The funding, which provides up to 80% of total project costs, is from the Federal Highway Administration and administered by the state Department of Transportation. Projects were selected through a competitive process that required awardees to demonstrate how proposed activities would contribute to increasing the use of non-vehicular transportation alternatives, reduce vehicle emissions and/or mitigate traffic congestion.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced $178.8 million in awards to 75 communities across New York for projects that promote environmentally friendly modes of travel and make it easier and safer to walk, bike or hike. The funding aims to improve access to the transportation system for all users and advance the state’s agenda to fight climate change by supporting the construction of new sidewalks and shared-use paths that facilitate the use of non-motorized modes of travel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to state officials.
