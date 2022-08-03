WATERTOWN — This week, the city again sent out post cards to notify water customers of two disinfection byproducts that exceed acceptable levels at the water treatment plant.
The city is under a consent order by the federal Environmental Protection Agency to submit a Corrective Action Plan to comply with maximum levels of a pair of disinfection byproducts at the Huntington Street filtration plant.
The two byproducts are known as total trihalomethanes, or TTHM, and haloacetic acids, or HAA5. They are formed when chlorine or other disinfectants used to control microbial contaminants in drinking water react with naturally occurring organic and inorganic matter, such as tree leaves, algae or other aquatic plants in surface water, according to the EPA. The city water is drawn from the Black River.
The city website has the three latest violations posted, December 2021, March 2022 and June 2022. According to the notices, the maximum allowable annual level is 80 micrograms per liter. In December 2021 the average for the prior four quarters was 89.8 micrograms per liter, and that dropped to 88.9 micrograms per liter in March, and increased to 90.8 micrograms per liter in June.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the city will spend at least $3 million to correct the problem and has already started working on it.
His update on the situation came after Palmer Street resident Frank L. Battista urged council members to fix the problem at the water filtration plant instead of spending money on frivolous projects “before all the money disappears.”
In response, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said residents might not be aware of what the city is doing about the situation.
“I wanted to bring that up just to make sure the public knows it’s in the works and is being worked out,” she said.
To try to resolve the issue, GHD Consulting Services, Syracuse, is conducting a pilot program at the facility.
Council members have approved a $3 million bond for the project, with the hopes of receiving grants in the future to pay for the project.
GHD was awarded a $706,900 contract to design the project, with the remainder going toward construction.
Equipment for the pilot program is expected to be delivered in September, Water Superintendent Vicky Murphy said Wednesday. Mr. Mix said that the pilot program will be completed in June, but GHD should have enough information to complete preliminary engineer reports that would be used to submit applications for grants.
The city is required to submit a series of reports to the EPA and the state Department of Health on the status of the city’s efforts to correct the problem. The city also is required by the EPA to send out the post cards.
According to the latest violation notice posted online, studies have suggested that drinking chlorinated water with levels in excess of the federal standard for 20 to 30 years is associated with an increased risk for certain types of cancer, low birth weight, miscarriages and birth defects.
“However, in each of the studies, how long and how frequently people actually drank the water, as well as how much trihalomethanes the water contained is not known for certain,” the notice states. “Therefore, we do not know for sure if the observed increases in risk for cancer and other health effects are due to trihalomethanes or some other factor.”
The city plans to submit an application to the Department of Defense for the project.
The Development Authority of the North Country purchases water from the city, which, in turn, provides the water to Fort Drum. Correcting the problem will benefit Fort Drum, city officials have said.
The city also hopes to obtain a grant from the state Environmental Facilities Corp., a public agency that funds water infrastructure in the state.
The water treatment project coincides with the city using $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for 10 water main projects and a series of other parks and recreation projects.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.