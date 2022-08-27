Header Header

A city police cruiser drives through Watertown on May 29, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — A homeless man was arrested Thursday in Watertown in connection with separate trespassing and assault cases, according to city police.

Detective Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said that Shawn J. Adams, entered a person’s residence without permission at about 1 a.m. Aug. 18. After leaving the residence, police said an altercation ensued which resulted in Mr. Adams breaking a mirror over the resident’s head, injuring them.

