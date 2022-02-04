WATERTOWN — As a result of a drug investigation, Daniel L. Rivers, of Watertown, was found to be in possession of 421 individual doses of heroin, approximately 49 grams of methamphetamine, and approximately 23 grams of cocaine, along with a set of digital scales and $139, all of which were seized.
He was then charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mr. Rivers was arraigned in the City of Watertown Court and was held without bail based on his criminal history.
The investigation took place on Friday, with members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, along with the New York State Division of Parole.
This investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests and charges are pending.
