WATERTOWN — For the first time in its 162-year history, the pump house at the city’s water treatment plant on Huntington Street will be getting a facelift.
The exterior of the limestone building will be repaired under a $236,000 project over the next year.
While he’s sure that the building’s exterior has received general maintenance, City Engineer Michael Delaney said it’s the first time that the building’s exterior is undergoing a project of this magnitude.
“This is the first time for the more than 100-year-old building,” City Engineer Michael Delaney told members of the Advantage Watertown meeting on Thursday.
On Sept. 8, the City Council approved the hiring of low-bidder Heritage Masonry Inc. to complete the project, which will start this fall and be wrapped up next year.
Constructed in 1858 from limestone from local quarries, the building — featuring a protruding archway at its entrance — plays an important part in bringing water to the city water customers.
Inside, the building contains pumps that get about 6 million gallons of water a day from the water filtration plant up to the reservoir in Thompson Park.
But it’s the project on the outside that’s receiving attention now.
The mortar that is used to hold the limestone blocks in place has deteriorated over the past 160 years and further deterioration will result in their loss, according to a project description in the 2020-21 city budget.
The scope of the project includes re-pointing and cleaning the exterior stone and foundation walls. The general contractor will replace and match missing, loose and cracked mortar. The project also includes removing plant life and graffiti from around the building.
Mr. Delaney explained that caulking along windows also will be replaced.
Work will begin with repairs to the river side of the building this year, followed by the structure’s other sides next year, Mr. Delaney said.
The project is in the city’s capital budget and will be paid through bonding.
The city’s water department serves about 45,000 customers in and around the city of Watertown.
(2) comments
The population of Watertown is less than 30000. Are the other 15000 going to pitch in?
I enjoyed reading the article and seeing the inside of the water treatment plant. But it also would have been nice if a picture of the outside of the treatment plant had been included since that is where the improvements will be made.
