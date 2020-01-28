WATERTOWN — Former City Manager Rick Finn, who abruptly resigned Friday, will be paid $10,200 in severance pay.
Mr. Finn resigned after the completion of an investigation into a workplace harassment complaint filed by city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin Gardner.
The City Council had determined that Mr. Finn’s alleged behavior did not rise to the level of having created a hostile work environment, but that “other concerns and issues arose during the investigation which are of concern to both Mr. Finn and the City Council.”
After a four-hour executive session on Friday, council members announced that they and Mr. Finn agreed that he would resign.
As part of the separation agreement, Mr. Finn is receiving one month’s salary, or $10,200, City Comptroller James E. Mills said Tuesday.
He’s also receiving one month’s health insurance at a cost of $1,323.60; $867.89 in moving expenses when he moved to Watertown after getting the job in 2018; and will be paid for any accrued sick and vacation pay.
The city won’t know that information until the city prepares his final pay check in late February, Mr. Mills said.
The city also will pay $780.30 toward Social Security costs and $1,637.10 in state retirement expenses - for a total of $14,808.89 under the separation agreement - until Mr. Finn comes off the payroll.
Last week, a consultant completed its investigation into the complaint.
The city isn’t releasing the report or its contents, saying it was a personnel matter. As part of its policy on employee complaints, the city doesn’t make such information public to protect witnesses who come forward with complaints, City Attorney Robert J. Slye said.
Mr. Finn was never shown the report and Ms. Gardner will receive a redacted copy of the report.
Most likely, the public will never know what led to Mr. Finn resigning.
Kristen O’Neill, assistant director of the state’s Committee on Open Government, said a Freedom of Information request could be submitted for the report, but surmised the city would deny it.
“If the investigation of allegations were not substantiated, it would be considered a personal privacy issue,” she said.
An independent human resources consultant, HR Consultants, Glenville, conducted the probe. HR Consultants was picked because the city had retained the firm in the past and was pleased with the way it handled that work.
The city doesn’t yet know the cost of the report since the firm hasn’t billed the city for its work, Mr. Mills said.
The cost of the city attorney becoming involved in the matter also isn’t known yet. City Attorney Robert J. Slye is expected to submit an invoice for that work next month, Mr. Mills said.
Kenneth A. Mix, retired planning and community development coordinator, was named as the interim city manager. He took the oath of office on Friday and assumed the position immediately.
Mr. Mix is being paid $67.25 per hour, the same amount that Mr. Finn had been paid. Mr. Mix can only work full-time for three months or part-time for about six months because of a cap on his retirement,
City Council members will start the process of looking for a new city manager at their next meeting on Monday.
Mr. Finn’s resignation went into effect immediately on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.