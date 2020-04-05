WATERTOWN — CitiBus has expanded service on outer Arsenal Street to Walmart and the Target store in Watertown Towne Place plaza.
CitiBus has expanded the Arsenal Street “B” route to include the two additional locations to allow residents to access more grocery stores.
To find a bus schedule, please visit https://www.watertown-ny.gov and locate CitiBus under the Departments tab.
In an effort to increase the physical distance between riders on buses, the bus system has limited the seating capacity in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Health Department guidelines.
CitiBus Paratransit service is continuing to operate normally and offers service to the same destinations.
The public transit system will add additional buses and/or modify routes to accommodate the reduced seating capacity as needed.
Bus officials are asking riders to follow all personal hygiene guidelines by washing hands frequently, containing coughs and avoiding trips that are not required.
For guidance on protecting yourself, go to the New York State Health Department Link for COVID-19 at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home.
For more information, call CitiBus offices at (315) 785-7772. Direct link to CitiBus Routes & Schedules: https://www.watertownny.gov/index.asp?nid=138
(1) comment
So much for ‘social distancing’..
