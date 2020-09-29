WATERTOWN — City Attorney Robert J. Slye is blasting a state court administration lawyer for a letter the state official wrote to urge the governor to veto legislation to reduce the number of City Court judges.
In correspondence to the governor’s office Friday, Mr. Slye took issue with a letter written by Marc Bloustein, counsel for the state Office of Court Administration, urging the governor to oppose the home rule legislation that would reduce the number of Watertown judges to one full-time and a part-time judge.
The home rule legislation is designed to resolve the issue of reducing the number of full-time City Court judges and avoid a $3.1 million court expansion pushed by the Office of Court Administration. The bill would undo a 2013 law that created the second judge.
The letters by the city attorney and Mr. Bloustein — written to the governor’s senior advisor Elizabeth Garvey — puts on display how the city and state have been battling for years over whether the second courtroom is needed.
“Given the letter’s several errors and omissions of fact, we have been asked to reply on behalf of the city,” Mr. Slye wrote about Mr. Bloustein’s letter to the governor’s office.
With local state lawmakers sponsoring the legislation, the state Assembly and Senate overwhelmingly approved the home rule legislation this past spring. The city continues to urge for its passage.
In an Aug. 20 letter to the governor’s office, Mr. Bloustein said the bill was approved on “a false premise” that it would alleviate Watertown’s responsibility in providing improvements to the court facilities in City Hall. Instead, he concluded the city will still have to update the court to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Mr. Bloustein also wrote the court and the community would be hurt by the impact of the legislation and that the city only cares about the financial burden caused by the cost of a second courtroom. A 1973 state law requires judges have their own courtrooms.
Mr. Bloustein and other state court officials have argued the second judge is needed to serve over drug, opioid, veterans and domestic violence courts.
In turn, city officials have complained that City Court took over those functions from the county in recent years. They’ve also objected the two City Court judges are called away to serve in courts in other counties.
Mr. Bloustein also wrote Watertown did not object to the 2013 state law that created the second City Court judge.
But Mr. Slye countered in his letter that then-Watertown Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham “is adamant” that the former mayor was never contacted about the prospects of getting a second judge.
Mr. Slye reiterated city residents object to the city having to construct a second courtroom, calling it “not only an unfunded mandate, but an ‘unconsulted’ mandate” because the state didn’t ask city officials about their wishes for another full-time judge.
Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, who introduced the bill with Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, is also urging the governor to sign the bill. In a letter he wrote to the governor’s office on Monday, Assemblyman Walczyk wrote the state should not make the city spend $3 million for a second courtroom during a coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s impractical and quite frankly, wrong for this legislation to be vetoed,” Assemblyman Walczyk wrote to Ms. Garvey.
But, as of now, neither the Assembly nor the Senate have delivered the bill to the governor to sign. The governor’s office hasn’t indicated whether he will add his signature to it.
The second courtroom has been a bone of contention for Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and the City Council, who contend that it’s not needed. Stopping the project and reducing the number of City Court judges was a campaign issue for Mayor Smith last fall.
He wants the home rule legislation passed now because City Court Judge Eugene R. Renzi is likely to vacate the city judgeship in January. He is running for Jefferson County Surrogate Court judge.
Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the state’s Office of Court Administration, could not be reached for comment about Mr. Slye’s letter.
Johnson Newspaper Corp. statehouse reporter Kate Lisa contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.