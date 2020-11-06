WATERTOWN — One man was taken to Samaritan Medical Center after a Friday morning crash on Factory Street.
Police responded to Factory and Polk streets shortly after 7 a.m. for the crash. According to officers, the driver of a Honda Accord turned left on to Factory Street from Polk Street, apparently failing to yield the right of way to a Ford Edge that was already driving east on Factory. The result was the Accord turned into the Edge and they collided.
The Accord came to rest in the middle of the road, which caused the street to be closed from Mill to Mechanic streets.
Police said the driver of the Edge was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher, then driven to Samaritan Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries. The driver of the Accord suffered a bump of the head and was not taken to the hospital.
Police said Factory Street was likely going to reopen shortly after a tow truck arrived later Friday morning.
