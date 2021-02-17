WATERTOWN — If you’re looking for a used fire rescue truck, the city fire department’s 2005 American LaFrance series heavy rescue truck is up for auction.
The rescue truck is listed on AuctionsInternational Inc.’s website. Since it went up for auction last on Feb. 10, 18 bidders have submitted bids on the online auction house. The highest bid, as of Wednesday, was $4,050.
Last month, the City Council decided to sell the truck after taking it off the road permanently amid a controversial debate to stop emergency medical calls altogether.
Fire Chief Matthew Timerman thinks the city can get maybe $25,000 or $35,000 for the vehicle once the auction ends at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25. Bidding started at $25.
“I really don’t know what the market is for a used rescue truck,” he said. “It’s really a wild guess.”
So far, the highest bidder is an entity called “pillage1.”
Before the listing, firefighters dismantled the radio, an intercom system and other equipment to get ready to auction it off while it sat mothballed in the Massey Street fire station.
The rescue vehicle was purchased in 2005 and clocked 12,733 hours of usage and 84,977 miles driven on city streets. It went on about 2,600 calls a year during the past three years.
At its Jan. 18 meeting, the City Council agreed to hold off making a decision about stopping all EMS calls until it puts together a plan for the service by Jan. 1, 2022.
