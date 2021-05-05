WATERTOWN — The city’s hydroelectric task force is still getting its feet wet studying what the city should do to offset the loss of millions of dollars after an agreement with National Grid comes to an end just eight years from now.
The task force is meeting for a second time today to talk about the financial cliff that the city faces once the lucrative contract to provide hydroelectric power to National Grid ends in 2029.
Last month, the 7-member group, led by former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr., got together to begin studying the issue.
“We’re still getting the lay of the land,” Mr. Butler said.
Two years ago, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith campaigned that the city needed to immediately start preparing for that day, so he put his friend in charge of looking into it.
The city’s 94-year-old Marble Street plant supplies electricity by creating hydroelectricity through water flow from its three turbines — known as Faith, Hope and Charity.
The hydroelectric market is one of the first things that the group is looking at as it tackles the issue.
Thursday’s meeting will start at 5:45 p.m. in City Hall.
“We’ll continue where we left off,” Mr. Butler said.
The group will look at such things as the hydroelectric market, whether the city should make improvements to its Marble Street hydro plant to make it run efficiently and how the city should prepare its budgets for that day when the contract expires with the power giant, Mr. Butler said.
The task force also will rely on experts in the industry to help them come up with some ideas. The group will then put together a report for City Council.
The other members of the group are former City Councilman Steve Bradley, a Watertown resident and downtown business owner; Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo, who will represent the City Council on the committee; Jeffrey Fallon, a Watertown resident who works in the local financial industry and previously worked in management for National Grid’s previous configuration, Niagara Mohawk; Shane Garrabrant, a Clarkson University graduate with a degree in electrical engineering who has experience working at Oswego County’s Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Station and is employed at Jade Stone Engineering in Watertown; Jeri Gosier, a Watertown resident and Watertown City School District educator; and Jefferson County Legislator William W. Johnson, a former National Grid employee who helped establish the hydropower contract.
In 1991, the city began the franchise agreement to sell electricity to National Grid. When it expires in 2029, the power company will pay the city 34.78 cents per kwh. Last year, National Grid paid 23.71 cents per kwh.
During the 2019-20 fiscal year, the city brought in $4.1 million in revenues from the National Grid contract. In the coming years, that amount will increase to more than $6 million.
The hydro plant supplies electricity to more than 20 city buildings and properties. After using the energy from the hydroelectric plant for its buildings, the city sells its excess power to National Grid.
