WATERTOWN — A graduate of Immaculate Heart Central has been selected as the Catholic school system’s pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade principal.
Daniel K. Charlebois will begin his duties Monday, according to a prepared statement from IHC’s Education Council. He will replace Lynise Lassiter, who submitted her resignation earlier this week.
Mr. Charlebois, a 1997 IHC graduate, is currently enrolled in the Mary Ann Remick Leadership Program at Notre Dame University, South Bend, Ind. According to the Education Council, the program “prepares transformational school leaders who make God known, loved, and served by implementing rigorous academic programs, managing school resources and building robust Catholic school communities.” The program leads to masters of education degree.
Mr. Charlebois has served at IHC for the past 10 years, teaching mathematics, religion and psychology. Also, he has been the campus minister and a mentor and leader in IHC’s Mystery Play for many years. Before coming to IHC, he taught at Bishop Grimes High School in Syracuse for 2½ years.
He and his wife, Melissa, a physician’s assistant, have four sons and are active members of Holy Family Church parish in Watertown.
