WATERTOWN — The temporary shelter on Main Avenue is closing today, bringing an end to the impromptu emergency shelter after over two months.
With about eight to 10 residents left, county legislator and Health and Human Services Committee Chairman Anthony J. Doldo said he expects more residents will move on before the shelter closes, but some will not.
“Some people have not engaged in services, some people have, but there’s a process they have to follow and if they don’t make their appointments, they don’t follow through, they can’t help them,” he said.
The shelter, opened unofficially and quickly in a former auto-body garage during a major snowstorm in mid-November. Most of the people who came to call it home had been living in the Butler Pavillion in the J.B. Wise parking lot. The shelter has housed upwards of 30 people at a time. It was funded largely by donations, informal government support and the goodwill of people including owner P.J. Simao, who has covered the building’s power, water and heating bills since November and Mr. Doldo, who has taken over many of the day-to-day logistics of the shelter.
The shelter was moved to a daytime-only model earlier this week, with all people staying there asked to move to the Salvation Army warming center at night. A lack of security staff was cited as the main reason for the nighttime closure, and the move prompted a number of people to leave the shelter.
Jefferson County has paid for security services and trash removal, and officials have worked with local non-profit housing agencies and the county Department of Social Services to get as many residents as possible placed in programs that help with whatever is driving their housing insecurity. Many residents had health issues, disabilities, mental illnesses, addictions and substance abuse disorders, while others were simply pushed out of the local housing market by job insecurity or low incomes. A series of motel fires over the past two years, and closure of an apartment house on Factory Street helped drive many people to the streets.
Programs to help have been funded, recently started, or put into production to help provide more housing units and care programs, and more are expected to be announced this year.
Tammy Higby, who has stayed at the shelter since it opened in November and has played a hand in helping run the facility, said she has no real place to go when the temporary shelter closes. She and her daughter have three dogs with them, and are unwilling to put them in crates as is required at the Salvation Army center.
“We sleep in our car,” she said.
Higby used to live at the Hotis Motel, which caught fire in February 2022 and was later condemned.
When the day shelter closes, she said she and her daughter will spend their days parked near a local store, where they can access bathroom facilities, and their nights near the Salvation Army to use their bathrooms at night.
She said she and her daughter were offered housing in a one-bedroom apartment, but declined because it was too small to fit them and their animals. Another housing option, with land and a trailer, has been offered but is not yet ready for tenants.
She said she’s also worried about how the programs she and her daughter rely on for food, medical care and a little money each month will respond to them gaining a permanent home as well.
“The apartment we were offered, I would need more assistance to afford it, and I can get that but if I do then my (supplemental security income) will get messed up when I start receiving outside help,” she said. “That’s what I want people to know, that these programs don’t think about what other ones you might need, and when you get on another program it can hurt you.”
Mr. Doldo said the residents were made aware of the closing earlier this week, and that prompted many to move on early. The building will close for the last time at 8 tonight, and he’s hopeful a few more residents will be connected with services and moved out before then.
Once it’s closed, county staff will clear it of all unclaimed belongings and return items that were donated by state officials or local agencies.
City police will also do a sweep with drug-detecting dogs to remove any traces of illicit substances that may remain.
Mr. Doldo said the decision was entirely driven by the county leadership, and made with the understanding that the shelter was always meant to be temporary.
“It was never meant to be permanent,” Mr. Doldo said. “P.J. (Simao) committed to the two years, but we’re to the point now where we’ve dwindled in numbers and helped everyone who wants help. We will continue offering help as long as they want it.”
Mr. Doldo thanked Mr. Simao for donating the use of the building and for paying for its power, heat and water; the staff of both Gold Star Security and ICU Security and Private Investigators who operated the building’s security; Jefferson County Probation; the Salvation Army; and all those who donated their time, money or items to help the facility run and keep its resident safe.
For his part, Mr. Simao thanked all those who helped run the facility, including Mr. Doldo, former county legislator and now-Assemblyman Scott A. Gray; Jefferson County Board Chairman William W. Johnson, and the police and EMS staff who helped the residents of the shelter when they were needed.
