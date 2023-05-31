WATERTOWN — MetalCraft Marine Inc., a Kingston, Ontario-based company that has manufacturing operations in Watertown, announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a $31M contract from the United States Coast Guard (USCG) as part of the Long-Range Interceptor (LRI) III program.
This is the second contract MCM, which has a manufacturing location in the Jefferson County Corporate Park, has received for the design and build of their 11-meter high-speed Interceptor patrol boat.
“Our previous Interceptor for the Coast Guard, the 11M LRI II, proved to be a very successful platform,” Robert Clark, contracts manager for MCM, said in a statement. “The LRI II was the first design to successfully navigate the recovery bay at the transom of the Coast Guard’s flagship 418’ National Security Cutter (NSC) at up to 12 knots. The LRI can operate over the horizon from the mothership and can travel 236 nautical miles on any given mission on plane giving it a very wide swath to patrol after the mothership’s electronics have detected something suspicious.”
According to the company’s statement, all equipment for the LRI must be dependable and durable to meet extreme environments as the boats routinely operate in sea state 5 (13-foot to 17-foot) conditions at planing speeds. The boat has a closed or open cabin arrangement that allows for open operation in good weather conditions or fully closed in bad weather. Each port and starboard gunner has a 180-degree arc of fire.
Among its many features, the LRI has a portable ballistic panel package by Safariland that is designed to be mounted to the boat’s forward/side sections in eight minutes for specific high-threat missions and it can protect a five-person crew from a 200-degree field of fire. The open cabin arrangement allows for crew to provide return fire over a 180-degree arc of fire on both port and starboard sides with good crew protection.
MCM is currently building another contract for the U.S. Coast Guard for shipboard 7M Interceptors in addition to the LRI, the company said.
MCM began its U.S. operations in Clayton at R.J. Marine before outgrowing that site and relocating to Cape Vincent’s Anchor Marina. It moved to the corporate park in 2020.
