WATERTOWN — Children will get a chance to frolic in the new Thompson Park pool when construction is completed next month.
The City Council on Monday unanimously agreed to open the $3.1 million pool and bathhouse for about three weeks in August. The decision is a reversal from what the majority of council said back during budget deliberations last spring.
But Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said kids need an outlet during what has been a sweltering summer that is expected to remain hot.
Staffing the pool with lifeguards potentially was going to be the biggest obstacle, but it appears there will be enough to man the pool during the dog days of summer, assistant parks and recreation superintendent Scott M. Weller said.
While all the work is supposed be done by Aug. 7, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the pool won’t be quite ready to open then.
So Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith suggested that it make its debut on around Aug. 15 and stay open until Labor Day, depending on the availability of lifeguards.
“We should aim for three weeks if we can,” he said.
The mayor also suggested abbreviated hours of noon to 6 p.m. instead of about nine hours during previous summers of the city’s summer pool season.
With the backdrop of the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, council members decided during budget deliberations that the Thompson Park pool and the city’s two others, at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and the North Elementary School, would remain closed this summer.
They blamed city budget woes, caused by the coronavirus, that resulted in a $2.5 million shortfall in sales tax revenues.
In a controversial decision, Mayor Smith, Councilman Jesse Roshia and Councilwoman Sarah Compo also decided to permanently shut down the fairgrounds pool, contending the city didn’t need and couldn’t afford three pools.
Some residents, however, lobbied council members to open one of the pools this summer for children who couldn’t attend school and because the city’s summer recreation program could not open due to the pandemic.
The Thompson Park pool was originally scheduled to be completed in July. But a full month of construction time was lost during the coronavirus pandemic after a governor’s executive order halted all unnecessary construction.
To get it ready for the opening, council members also decided on Monday night to place sod rather than use hybrid grass. While it will cost $3,500 to $4,000 more, the sod will provide more space for residents for social distancing.
The new pool was a campaign issue last fall during the mayoral and council elections.
