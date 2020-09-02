WATERTOWN — The city’s Planning Board defeated a motion recommending approval of a site plan for a multi-use business facility on Washington Street.
The vote was 3-2 at the meeting on Tuesday, rejecting site plans for a two-story commercial building project at 1348, 1352 and 1356 Washington St. The recommendation will now be sent to City Council, which has the final review authority. City Council will take up the matter at its Sept. 21 meeting.
The developers, Sundus and Sarah Latif, wanted to build a 11,532-square-foot mixed-use building — including a dentist’s office — and a 28-space parking lot at the site of two houses and a previously demolished house. They couldn’t be reached for comment as of the time of this report. The project’s architect, Michael Alteri, of BCA Architects and Engineers, Watertown, did not return a call from the Times as of the time of this report.
Some neighbors in the area like Paula Trainham were apprehensive of the idea, due in part to the risk of flooding, what would happen to the property value and that the zoning would be changed to a small business neighborhood.
“This is my retirement home, so I planned on staying here, but we’ll see,” she said. “It still has to go through the City Council. They will have the final say. We families are hopeful.”
The architect, Mr. Altieri previously said a proposed drainage system, which would include a rain garden and subsurface system, should handle any storm water that would be produced by the new building and parking lot. City Engineer Michael Delaney said he’s “fairly confident” the system would work.
Michael Lumbis, director of the city’s Planning and Development Department, said the neighbors were rightly concerned about drainage at the time.
“...the applicant, as well as the applicant’s engineer, felt they addressed those problems,” he said.
He said the area would still be in a low spot, but the architects were planning to collect water that drained from the site and perhaps make it a less of a wet area.
“I can’t really take a side,” he said, “but we were a little bit surprised. We felt the applicant had addressed all of the concerns.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.