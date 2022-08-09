WATERTOWN — Adam D. Ruppe sees the benefits of having good zoning in the city.
WATERTOWN — Adam D. Ruppe sees the benefits of having good zoning in the city.
And the city resident is “optimistic” that Watertown’s proposed zoning rewrite will improve laws after learning about it at an open house for the public on Tuesday.
“Some of the older ones are just silly,” he said. “And this just fixes them.”
About a dozen people attended a pair of two-hour sessions to find out about what’s in the revisions.
“The public is a very important part of the process,” said city senior planner Jennifer Voss, the project manager for the rezoning efforts.
On Monday night, City Council members got their first look at the zoning changes during a 40-minute discussion at a work session.
That session and the two open houses are just part of the process to get the zoning changes on the books.
The city is adding a third open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 12 in the lobby of City Hall, 245 Washington St. That night, council members will have a more extensive discussion about the changes.
The city will post the draft ordinance on its website today. The public can provide input online through Aug. 31.
A public hearing will also be part of the process. Council could vote in November on the document.
The city is updating its decades-old zoning laws to make them easier to use, to bring them in line with modern standards and practices, and to help implement the objectives identified in the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted in 2019.
It’s the first time that the city’s zoning laws have been overhauled since they were written in 1959.
The new, 125-page document creates an entirely new zoning map that cuts the number of districts from a dozen to eight, planner Geoffrey T. Urda said.
There are some other big changes in the draft zoning ordinance. For instance, council members would no longer have the final say in a site plan review or special-use permit request.
They will be handled by the newly named planning commission; it’s currently called the planning board.
To get to that point, the planning department and code enforcement office would have to decide whether a project should go through the planning commission process or is rightfully permitted.
The residential zone would have a single zone district and Residential A, B and C would be eliminated.
The new ordinance would be a “form based code” that looks at appearance and dimension, rather than “use” under the existing ordinance.
The ordinance would also add a waterfront overlay district that considers the type of development along the Black River.
Another change regards parking. The new ordinance would look at the maximum number of parking spots a lot would have, rather than requiring a minimum.
The zoning project is entirely funded by $148,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
