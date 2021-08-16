WATERTOWN — One of the dwindling number of motels offering emergency housing in Jefferson County announced Monday that it will close.
Notices were taped to the doors of the Relax Inn, located at 19325 Route 11, just outside the city limits on outer Washington Street, notifying the tenants that the building will be closing.
The building has 15 active units, which can house up to four people each. It’s the same motel that was damaged by fire in late January, and the burned-out units remain boarded up.
According to the notices taped to the motel room doors, the residents have until Aug. 31 to vacate the property, which will be shut down on Sept. 1.
“Electricity and water will be shut down,” the notice reads in all capital letters.
It goes on to state that any residents who don’t vacate the premises by Aug. 31 will be subject to legal action.
Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray said the Relax Inn’s closure is “the next shoe about to drop,” adding that it would make housing the county’s at-risk population even more complicated.
The county continues to work toward finding housing for the remaining few of the 40 people who were displaced by the condemnation of the 661 Factory Street Inn & Lodging last week, and the additional people without homes who have come to the makeshift encampment built for those people over the past week.
He said it’s quickly becoming clear that the county and local leadership will have to develop a long-term solution for emergency housing and permanent housing for at-risk people.
He said the most recent information from the county Health and Human Services Department indicates the county is already close to it’s limit for emergency housing, and resources remain limited.
“We are quickly becoming tasked with finding a solution to emergency housing and a permanent housing solution,” Mr. Gray said.
