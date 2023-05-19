Renzi Foodservice in Watertown's City Center Industrial Park is being acquired by US Foods. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Renzi Foodservice, a family-owned food distributor started in Watertown in 1977, is being acquired by one of the largest foodservice distributors in the country.

US Foods Holding Corp. announced Friday that it has agreed to acquire Renzi, a broadline distributor located the City Center Industrial Park off Arsenal Street, by the end of the third quarter of this year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.